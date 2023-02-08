    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price plunges post Galaxy S23 launch; Buy it for 49999 this way

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which originally costs Rs. 101999 can be yours for just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart. Here's how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 18:57 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display.
    Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. (Samsung)

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is one of the best flagship smartphones in the market, offering the best of Android without any compromise. is a bigger-screen variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22. Its 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility, with great portrait mode photos. Coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, Samsung's One UI experience is sublime and pretty, and its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

    Although it is usually priced at a premium, its price has plunged after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999. Here's how.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

    Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999!

    B09SH9DVL3

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offer

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Customers also get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 18:55 IST
