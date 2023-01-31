Samsung Galaxy S22 price plunges to just 39948 ahead of Galaxy S23 series launch

    Trending News

    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    View all Images
    Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22. (Samsung)

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is the current flagship from Samsung. Its 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility and a great portrait mode too. Coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, Samsung's One UI experience is sublime and pretty, and its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years. So, if you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone on a discount that is not an iPhone, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the best options in the market.

    Although it isn't a cheap smartphone by any means, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and it can be yours with a heavy discount today ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

    After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 39948! Check out the offer details here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 38940 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on the smartphone. Amazon is initially offering a huge 33 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 57998.

    That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 39948!

    B09SH9D45B

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 18:12 IST
