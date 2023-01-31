Samsung Galaxy S22 price plunges to just 39948 ahead of Galaxy S23 series launch

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a huge discount right now on Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is the current flagship from Samsung. Its 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility and a great portrait mode too. Coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, Samsung's One UI experience is sublime and pretty, and its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years. So, if you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone on a discount that is not an iPhone, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the best options in the market.

Although it isn't a cheap smartphone by any means, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and it can be yours with a heavy discount today ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 39948! Check out the offer details here.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 38940 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on the smartphone. Amazon is initially offering a huge 33 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 57998.

That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 39948!

B09SH9D45B

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest.