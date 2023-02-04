Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed officially after Galaxy S23 launch; Buy it for just 21999

Samsung has just followed the old trend, also done by most smartphone-makers, of cutting the price of last year's model as soon as the latest one is launched. We are, of course, talking about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S23. The company has launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 1. And now, the company itself has announced that Galaxy S22 price has been cut. However, it must be noted that only the standard version of the series is now selling at a lower price, while the Galaxy S22 Plus has been discontinued, GSMArena confirmed.

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available at a starting price of Rs. 52999 for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB model will set you back by Rs. 56999, Samsung Store's new rates have indicated. Originally, the Galaxy S22 used to cost Rs. 72999 and Rs. 76999 for 128GB and 256GB variants respectively.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09SH9D45B

Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to exchange then, depending on its value, you will be eligible to get an additional reduction in price of up to Rs. 31000. That means the price will drop to just Rs. 21999.

These prices are available on Samsung Store, which means you may get different discounts and get it at lower prices from other e-commerce websites.

Why should you buy a Samsung Galaxy S22?

It may be an year-old model, but you cannot really fault the S22 in any way at all. The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance and boasts a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for exceptional photography. A 10MP front camera is available for selfies. With Samsung's 4-year extended software support, the Galaxy S22 is a great alternative to the top-of-the-line S23.

The latest Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74999, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs. 94999 and Rs. 124999 respectively.