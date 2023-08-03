Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available with a huge discount on Amazon! Check price now

Are you looking for a premium flagship smartphone, but hesitating to buy the latest model at a high price as it does not fit your budget? Worry not, we have found you a great deal on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon. This is one of the best smartphones of Samsung which was launched in the year 2022. It's a great time to purchase smartphones that are at least a year old because there are so many great deals available.

Check out the amazing discount available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S 22 Ultra discount

According to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra originally retails for $1299.99, however, you can get the smartphone for only $865.71, giving you a massive discount of 33 percent on Amazon. It's a one time opportunity where you get a huge discount on a top-of-the-line phone.

But is the smartphone really worth a buy? Let's find out

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Edge Screen display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with an S Pen that will bring out your creative side. With S Pen you can edit photos and videos easily and even use it for various other purposes. The smartphone comes in three storage variants of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB and 512GB internal storage. The phone captures amazing quality pictures with its 108MP rare camera and 40MP front camera.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which makes the smartphone performance smooth. It also features 5,000mAh with 45W charging support. The smartphone features a classy eye-catching glass-metal design that attracts users and makes the phone look sleek. Its premium design will make your smartphone experience even more enhanced.

Note that the discount is available on the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Head to the Amazon website and the deals and offers before the product goes out of stock.