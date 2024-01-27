Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount: Get up to 36% off

Looking for and actually picking a flagship smartphone for yourself can feel like diving into an ocean of tech and it gives you a feeling of drowning in gadgets. To make it easier for you, we've gathered a list of some of the best Samsung flagship smartphones available in India. These phones have awesome features like amazing screens, great cameras, quick charging, and long battery life. Their powerful performance, cool designs, and lots of useful features set them apart. So, here are the top choices, from Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the massive discounts available on them on Amazon. Products included in this article 27% OFF Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) (1,351) 34% OFF Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB, 256GB Storage) (195) 36% OFF SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Graphite 128 GB Storage) (8 GB RAM) (23)

Why you should look at them, you ask? Whether you want a speedy processor, a beautiful display, or a fantastic camera, these Samsung phones have it all. Let's check out these top Samsung flagship smartphones, so you can find the perfect one without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a premium smartphone with a sleek glass and metal design. It has a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a customised Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. With its amazing 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP back cameras, this phone shines at photography and can even take 8K films at 30fps. It also boasts a long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery. So, what is the Samsung Galaxy S23 price (with 128GB storage)? It was originally priced at Rs. 89999 on Amazon. However, you can now save a remarkable 28 percent, bringing the Galaxy S23 price down to ₹64999.

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Rear Camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 3,900mAh RAM 8GB+ 128GB Storage

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. This smartphone runs the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system and has a magnificent 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. It features a huge 200MP camera. It also features two 10MP telephoto cameras with up to 100X digital magnification, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, it introduces Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology to provide high-quality images. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra additionally improves video stabilisation with 2X wider OIS, delivering in smoother and more stable footage. And what is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price (128GB model)? It is presently available for Rs.104998, which is a whopping 30 percent disocunt from its previous retail price of Rs.149999.

Specifications Display 6.8-inch Rear Camera 200MP + 12MP + 10MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 5000mAh RAM 8GB+ 256GB Storage

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adjustable refresh rate that ranges from 60Hz to 120Hz. It has a triple camera arrangement on the back, with a primary 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter. The 50MP camera features 3X optical zoom. The camera system includes advanced digital image stabilisation (VDIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), as well as support for Samsung Nightography. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC. It comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Galaxy S23 FE features a 4500mAh battery and enables fast charging up to 25W. Samsung claims it can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. So, what is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price (128GB variant)? It is now available at Rs.50995, a spectacular 36 percent off its previous retail price of Rs.79999.

Specifications Display 6.4-inch Rear Camera 50MP + 12MP + 8MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4500mAh RAM 8GB+ 128GB Storage