Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 12% discount; buy it for $969 during Amazon Prime day sale

One of the much-awaited sale of the year is finally here! Amazon is hosting the Prime Day sale on July 11-12th. If you still haven't got a Prime membership, then hurry up and get it now! There are a plethora of products that are on sale today and tomorrow. Whether you are looking for a new smartphone, earbuds, smartwatch, or any other product, there are a lot of fascinating deals that will save a lot of money for you. One of the most exciting deals is on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Amazon is offering a Straight 12% discount on this product.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price drop

On the occasion of Amazon Prime Day say the e-commerce platform is offering a steep discount on the premium phone. The original price is $1099 - 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant - as per the price listing on Amazon. However, in this deal, you can get it for just $969.50. This way you will save $129 on this product. Which makes it a straight discount of 12%.

The deal doesn't end here! Amazon is also offering a trade-in deal that will let you save more! You can save up to $401.00 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device. However, the price may vary depending on the resale value of your old smartphone. Since this is a premium phone, you may need a good old phone so that you can avail most of this offer.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Features of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

It is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Running on the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system, this smartphone features a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display capable of reaching an impressive peak brightness of 1750 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offering a whopping 200MP sensor, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's 108MP camera. It also incorporates two 10MP telephoto cameras that support up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. Moreover, it introduces Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology, ensuring exceptional image quality. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also enhances video stabilization with 2X wider OIS, resulting in smoother and steadier footage.