Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date leaked! Know rumoured specs, features and more

The launch date for Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S24 series has been leaked, and it could be unveiled sooner than expected!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 13:31 IST
Samsung is expected to launch its flagship S-series of smartphones early next year. ( HT Tech)

There are only a handful of launch events in the smartphone industry that are more significant than Samsung's launch of its S-series flagships every year. Over the years, the S-series has created a lot of hype due to its top-of-the-line features, unique S-pen capabilities, and intuitive additions. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is also surrounded by a huge hype. It was initially expected to be launched in February 2024, as per the previous trends. However, it may launch sooner than anticipated!

In previous years, Samsung held its launch event for its flagship devices in March. However, the trend changed last year as the South Korean tech giant unveiled its Galaxy S23 lineup in February. Now rumours suggest that the Galaxy S24 will be launching even earlier than last year, and it could be the earliest launch event Samsung has held in years.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date

Tipster Ice Universe shared a post on Weibo, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched around January 18, 2024. The post did not state the exact time but a speculated date. The reason for the early launch is not revealed.

This year, Samsung is expected to launch two of its flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is expected that the smartphone will be announced with various upgrades in comparison to Galaxy S23 which was already popularized. Let's have a look at what we can expect with the new Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumoured specs

According to the MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to feature a 200MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 740 GPU. It may come with 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. Additionally, it is expected to be backed with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

Note that the above-mentioned launch date and specs are based on speculations and rumours. The official Samsung event date will be announced by the company in due time, as well as the devices and their features.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 13:31 IST
