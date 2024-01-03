Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design leaked! Check AI features and likely prices of all models

Samsung has sent the invites for the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 in which the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled along with new AI initiatives. The launch event with take place on January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California. Samsung in the invite says that the event will introduce an "all-new mobile experience powered by AI". However, ahead of the launch, a images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design have been leaked. It was displayed in a Brazilian store as a poster. Check what will be featured in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series along with expected prices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks

According to a DontMatterToYou post on the X platform, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design was leaked when a poster of the smartphone was displayed in a store in Brazil. As per the shared images, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design was quite similar to the predecessor with five metal-ringed rear sensors on the back with a flashlight. It also displays the built-in stylus, gray color option, and the new titanium side rails, making the smartphone look premium and stylish. Additionally, it is being teased that Samsung will introduce new Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S24 series. This may well mean that we may see these top-end Samsung smartphones giving tough competition to the Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series. Among the AI features widely expected are tools to generate and edit images, live translation and even voice recording.

Samsung Galaxy S24 prices

TechRadar has reported that Samsung may maintain the current prices for the Galaxy S24 series without any increase. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S24 price may start at $799.99. For Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, price is expected to be $999.99 and lastly, for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. price may start from $1,199.99.

As of now, Samsung has not revealed any prices or details about their Galaxy S24 series, however, it is known that the smartphone will come with some enhanced features in terms of integrated AI. Therefore, note that the above-mentioned design and prices are based on leaks and the official details will be unveiled by Samsung on Jan 17, 2024.

