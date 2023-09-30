Icon

Score big savings on iPhone 12 on Amazon if you find iPhone 15, iPhone 14 too pricey

Amazon is slashing the price of the iPhone 12 by 18% and providing an enticing exchange offer too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 20:22 IST
You can get a discount of up to Rs.37500 by trading in your old smartphone. (Amazon)

Are you eyeing the Apple iPhone 15 or for that matter, the iPhone 14, but finding the price tag a bit steep? Well, here's a tip to make your dream of owning a premium smartphone more affordable. After Apple launched its new iPhone 15 lineup, the price of the other iPhone models dropped on various platforms. Amazon, among other e-commerce platforms, is offering substantial discounts on older models. Currently, Amazon has rolled out a substantial iPhone 12 price cut and is providing an enticing exchange offer. Let's dive into the details and discover how you can seize this opportunity.

iPhone 12 Price Drop!

Amazon is providing a significant price cut on the iPhone 12. The 64GB variant of this premium device initially carried a hefty price tag of Rs. 59900. However, thanks to Amazon's attractive discount, you can now snag the iPhone 12 for just Rs. 48990, marking an impressive 18 percent price reduction. And that's not all; you can further reduce the cost of this premium phone by availing yourself of the exchange offer.

Exchange Offer

Amazon sweetens the deal by offering an outstanding exchange bonus for the iPhone 12. By trading in your old smartphone, you can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 37,500. However, it's essential to note that the actual discount depends on your old smartphone's model and condition, whichAmazon evaluates using its own system. In order to check if the exchange offer is available in your area, you can simply enter your PIN code.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 specs

The iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch display with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-camera system and a 12MP selfie camera, ensuring stunning photos and videos. Under the hood, the iPhone 12 is powered by the formidable A14 Bionic chip, supported by 4GB of RAM, and comes with 64GB of non-expandable storage.

If you've been longing for a premium smartphone, this might be the perfect time to seize the opportunity. With Amazon's substantial price cut and an enticing exchange offer, the iPhone 12 can now comfortably fit into your budget. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal to own the premium smartphone of your dreams. Head over to Amazon and check it out now!

 

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 20:22 IST
