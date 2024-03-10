 Score big savings on the Apple iPhone 14 with a hefty price cut on Amazon! | Mobile News

Score big savings on the Apple iPhone 14 with a hefty price cut on Amazon!

The Apple iPhone 14 has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more affordable for customers.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 10 2024, 16:34 IST
Upgrade to the iPhone 14 without breaking the bank – shop now on Amazon and save.
If you've been eyeing the iPhone 14, but hesitated because of the price, now is the time to make your move. The Apple iPhone 14 has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to a wider range of customers. Let's take a closer look at this exciting offer and what the iPhone 14 has to offer.

The Apple iPhone 14, originally priced at Rs. 79,900, is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 58,999, marking a substantial 26% reduction. This price drop makes the iPhone 14 a more affordable option for those looking to upgrade their smartphones without breaking the bank.

Offers and Discounts:

In addition to the price cut, customers can avail themselves of various offers and discounts when purchasing the iPhone 14 on Amazon. With No Cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,860, customers can spread out the cost of their purchase over manageable monthly installments. Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy EMI interest savings of up to Rs. 2,656.63. Additionally, there are partner offers and price promotions available, making the deal even more enticing. Plus, customers can save up to Rs. 27,000 by exchanging their old smartphones for the iPhone 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About the Product:

The Apple iPhone 14 boasts a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, delivering stunning visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Its advanced camera system ensures better photos in any light conditions, while the Cinematic mode allows for capturing videos in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps. The Action mode enables smooth and steady handheld videos, perfect for capturing life's precious moments. Moreover, the iPhone 14 comes equipped with vital safety technology, including Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help in emergencies. With all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, the iPhone 14 is designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Additionally, it boasts industry-leading durability features such as Ceramic Shield and water resistance, providing peace of mind against accidental damage.

With its compelling price cut and impressive features, the Apple iPhone 14 is a smartphone worth considering for anyone in the market for a new device. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer on Amazon!

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 16:34 IST
