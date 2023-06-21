Steal deal! Get a massive 53% discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a flagship phone that comes with a great set of features and specifications. Being a premium phone, the price range falls in the very expensive range. But, now, a massive price cut has been rolled out and it is making it affordable for buyers. Let's explore what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has in store for you.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G provides a 128 GB of storage with 8GB RAM. it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor and 3300 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. It has dual set cameras with 12MP + 12MP lenses along with 10MP front camera lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G discount

According to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G retails at the price of Rs.95,999. But with the sale on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs. 44,999. It is available at a discount of 53 percent.

The offer does not end here! You can get an additional discount on the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G by taking advantage of bank offers and exchange deal.

Other offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Flipkart is offering a great exchange deal on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. Although the price solely depends on the old phone's model and working condition. You will need to check whether the deal is available in your area by inserting your area pincode.

Additionally, customers can avail more benefits through bank offers. Buyers can get a flat rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card on EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999. Furthermore, there is a 10 percent Cashback offer available on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards as well.