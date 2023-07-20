Steal deal! Get an amazing discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 now

Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone along with a great discount? We got you covered! We have found a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy M33 that will save you a huge amount of money. Although this phone comes in a mid-range but with Amazon discount you can get it at a reasonable price.

The Samsung smartphone has a number of outstanding features to offer. Check them out below.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a storage capacity of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with greater storage capacity as well which offers 8GB RAM. It comes with a quad setup camera of a 50 MP wide-angle camera, 5 MP ultrawide camera, 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. It also has an 8 MP front camera.

The phone is powered by Octa-core (2.4 GHz, Dual-core, It features Cortex A78 + 2 GHz and Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery for long-lasting battery life with 25 W USB Type-C fast charging. Its security features include face recognition and a fingerprint scanner to secure your phone and information.

On Flipkart, the original price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 is Rs.24999, however, you can get it for only Rs.15889, giving you a whopping discount of 36 percent. Note that the offer is available on the 6 GB variant of the smartphone.

This is not all, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by using bank offers. Read on to know more.

Bank offers

You can get a flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. And get flat Rs.3000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.40000 to Rs.49999. Additionally, get flat Rs.4000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.50000 and above. You can also avail a no cost EMI starting from Rs.2,649 per month on any bank credit or debit card.