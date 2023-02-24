    Trending News

    Steal deal live! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just 91949 on Amazon

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available with an extraordinary discount, allowing you to own Samsung’s flagship smartphone at a heavily reduced cost. Take advantage of this amazing offer this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 12:15 IST
    Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a heavy discount on Amazon. (Samsung)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones in the market and despite the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, it'll remain that way. It is packed with flagship features which help make it stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Apple's iPhones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones.

    Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now with a heavy discount, thanks to a recent Amazon offer on the smartphone. So, if you're in the market for a flagship smartphone, then check out the details of this amazing Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 91949. Here's how.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Amazon is initially offering a massive 17 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 109999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to drive its price further down.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to just Rs. 91949!

    B09SH7FDKT

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offer

    You can avail bank offers too. Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on IDBI Bank Card transactions.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 11:21 IST
