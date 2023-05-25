Steal deal on iPhone 14 Plus after massive price cut. Check offers

Looking to purchase a big-screen smartphone? You can grab the iPhone 14 Plus for a low price right now on Amazon. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 12:11 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
iPhone 14 Plus is the biggest-sized iPhone you can buy alongside iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

The iPhone 14 Plus, despite being only an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 13 on paper, is one of the most sensible iPhones you can buy. We tested this iPhone over several weeks and called it “The clever choice” in our review, offering a large display and the luxury of good battery life, and that does the trick for most. With the reveal of iOS 17 nearing, the iPhone 14 Plus is almost certainly expected to get all the new features that Apple introduces.

Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for as low as Rs. 54049 with Amazon's exchange offers and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 54049 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 76999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 11 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 22950 off as a direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price goes down to just Rs. 54049!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

B0BDK62STN

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Although there are no bank offers available on the iPhone 14 Plus, Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 14 Plus by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 25 May, 11:59 IST
