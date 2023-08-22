Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 available with huge discount on Amazon; Check offers

Getting a flagship smartphone at a greatly discounted price is very unusual. Smartphone buyers are always on the lookout for great deals and offers on top devices. To make your job easy, we have found an amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy S22 on Amazon. It has all the necessary features and specifications that a user needs to fulfil their premium demands.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm processor and coupled with 8GB RAM. It comes with a triple setup camera consisting of a 50MP + 10 MP + 12 MP lens. Additionally, it has a 10 MP front camera as well. It is backed with a 3700 mAh battery for lasting performance. Check out Amazon discounts, bank offers and exchange deals on Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 discount

Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22, you can also get it for a much lesser price. According to Amazon, the 8GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs.85999, however, you can get it for only Rs.53990, giving you a huge discount of 37 percent.

Wait this is not all, there is so much more! You can also avail of bank offers and exchange deals on the smartphone.

Other offers

Get flat Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 50000. And get flat Rs.1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. Additionally, get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Furthermore, you can also avail the exchange offer and get up to Rs.42000 off by trading in your old smartphone. Note that the exchange price will be based on your smartphone's model and working condition. Make sure your old smartphone is working properly and does not have any defects. You'll also have to enter your area pin code to check if the offer is available in your area or not.

