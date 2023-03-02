Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to just 49999 on Flipkart
Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at an amazing price on Flipkart. Check out the offer details here.
Even though Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series remains one of the best in the market. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is especially popular among users as it offers all the bells and whistles of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in a bigger 6.6-inch form factor.
Although it is usually priced at a premium, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has plunged after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999. Here's how.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount
The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Here's how.
Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange and Bank Offers
Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.
Combining both these offers takes down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999!
You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.
