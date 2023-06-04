Stunning deal! iPhone 14 Plus price falls by 12% during Flipkart sale; check all offers here

iPhone 14 Plus price cut has been announced on Flipkart. Know how to save the maximum amount in this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2023, 08:55 IST
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Quick Look: Big screen experience for iPhone fans
image caption
1/5 The iPhone 14 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. You get it is the same colour variants as the iPhone 14. And the display notch is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets two 12MP cameras on its back (main and ultrawide). Sensor shift stabilisation and Photonic Engine promise better photography and videography on the iPhone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets a big battery which Apple promises to deliver the best battery life on any iPhone. The 6.7-inch display also makes the phone almost as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
4/5 The iPhone 14 Plus relies on the A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM. That makes it as powerful as last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 The main reason to get the iPhone 14 Plus is its 6.7-inch display. Apple is still using a 60Hz OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision support. Not the smoothest display yet and the display notch is still present here. That 2000 nits of peak brightness is also not present here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
Flipkart's amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to a new low! (AFP)

iPhone 14 Plus has seen a massive price drop! The new iPhone variant features a 6.7-inch display making it as big as the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside its generous screen, this model also boasts improved battery life. Apple claims it can provide up to 26 hours of continuous video playback, surpassing the standard iPhone 14 by an additional 6 hours. While maintaining the core features of the standard iPhone 14, such as the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup, the new variant offers an enhanced user experience.

About the iPhone 14 Plus, the HT Tech review has said, "The user experience is refined and you get to enjoy Apple's ecosystem with the luxury of a 6.7-inch display. That, and the presence of brilliant cameras, fast and reliable performance, a stellar battery life. " mark it out as special.

If you're considering purchasing this premium iPhone, you'll be delighted to know that Flipkart has recently reduced its price, ensuring massive savings. How to get this deal? With price cuts, bank and exchange offers, you can take advantage of this incredible deal on the iPhone 14 Plus. Check details below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

The iPhone 14 Plus, originally priced at Rs. 89900 as per Flipkart's price listing, is now available at a massive discount. The e-commerce website is offering a flat Rs. 10901 discount on this premium iPhone. With the help of this, you can nab iPhone 14 Plus for Rs. 78999. To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and bank offers.

B0BDK62STN

Bank offers: Flipkart has several bank offers to make the deal even better. You can get Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Exchange deal: Apart from these, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 33000 as a discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. However, you must note that to grab the maximum discount, you will need to fulfil certain conditions such as your smartphone should be working and shouldn't have traces of damage or scratches. Also, exchange offer may vary depending on your location and the resale value of your old smartphone.

However, you must note that this deal is exclusively available on the Product Red colour variant of the iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart. The rest of the colour variants may have different prices and discounts.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 08:55 IST
