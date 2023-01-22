    Trending News

    Super deal! Get iQOO 11 5G for Rs. 41949 as price drops from MRP of 61999 on Amazon

    Amazon is offering a discount, and other amazing offers on the iQOO 11 5G. Here are the price drop details you need to know.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 17:04 IST
    iQOO 11 5G
    Grab iQOO 11 5G for Rs. 41949. Here is how. (iQOO)
    iQOO 11 5G
    Grab iQOO 11 5G for Rs. 41949. Here is how. (iQOO)

    Want a phone with great performance? The iQOO 11 5G is one of the top discount deals going around. The phone not only offers decent camera performance and battery life, but also lets you play heavy games with ease. The phone is available at a discounted rate on Amazon. The ecommerce platform is also offering exchange and bank offers on the phone. The iQOO 11 5G can be grabbed for Rs. 41949. Here are the iQOO 11 5G price drop details.

    iQOO 11 5G price drop on Amazon

    Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the iQOO 11 5G worth Rs. 61999 is available at a discount of 3 percent for Rs. 59999. For further reduction, you can opt for the exchange offer. On exchange you can save up to Rs. 18050 more. All you need to do is simply exchange your old smartphone. Notably, the cost reduction depends on the model of the smartphone you will be exchanging and its condition.

    On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the cost of the iQOO 11 5G can come down to up to Rs. 41949. Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include:

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    1. Rs. 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 45999.

    3. Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 45999.

    5. 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

    6. 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

    7. 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

    8. 10% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

    9. 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    iQOO 11 5G

    The phone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and gets an AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak brightness. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports a 120W FlasCharge.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 17:04 IST
