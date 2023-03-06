Super Holi Sale! Grab Poco X5 Pro at just 2999 with exciting Flipkart exchange offer

Holi gift offers are here and you can grab smartphones with amazing discounts right now. If you wish to make Holi special for your loved one, you can definitely gift them a smartphone! With Flipkart's offer on the smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro could be yours with a huge discount. In addition to the price drop, Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank benefits on the device.

After applying all the offers, the Poco X5 Pro can be yours for just Rs. 2999 for the duration of this Holi offer! Here's how.

Poco X5 Pro Discount

The 128GB variant of the Poco X5 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 25999. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 2999 thanks to the special Holi offers!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the Poco X5 Pro is available for just Rs. 22999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct discount of Rs. 3000. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the Poco X5 Pro with the help of exchange and bank offers.

Poco X5 Pro Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the Poco X5 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Poco X5 Pro if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

Both offers combined take down the price of the Poco X5 Pro to just Rs. 2999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too. The 256GB variant of the Poco X5 Pro can be yours for Rs. 4999 after applying the same offers.

B0BX9ZJSC1

Poco X5 Pro Bank Offers

Get Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. Lastly, you can also grab 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the Poco X5 Pro by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!