    Trending News

    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Super Holi Sale! Grab Poco X5 Pro at just 2999 with exciting Flipkart exchange offer

    The Poco X5 Pro could be yours with an amazing Holi discount on Flipkart. Grab it for just Rs. 2999 this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 10:02 IST
    Wow! Vivo Y01 price cut to 7999 from 12999 on Amazon; get best deal for Holi 2023 this way
    Vivo Y01
    1/6 Ahead of the Happy Holi 2023 festival, you have a chance to save more on affordable smartphones! One of these options is Vivo Y01, which was priced at Rs. 12999 earlier. (Vivo)
    image caption
    2/6 Ahead of the Happy Holi 2023 festival, you have a chance to save more on affordable smartphones! One of these options is Vivo Y01, which was priced at Rs. 12999 earlier. (Vivo)
    image caption
    3/6 Not just that, there is also an additional discount of Rs. 250 on the HSBC credit card. This will drop the price to just Rs. 7749. Moreover, you can also find exchange deals. (Vivo)
    image caption
    4/6 Amazon is currently providing an exchange offer for old smartphones, which can provide a discount of up to Rs. 7500. Although obtaining the full discount can be challenging, the exchange deal can still lower the price of the Vivo Y01 further. (Vivo)
    image caption
    5/6 Vivo Y01 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View Display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and Multi-Turbo 3.0, which comes with a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage that runs Android 11 Go Edition topped with the company's own layer of FunTouch OS 11.1.  (Vivo)
    image caption
    6/6 Worrying about memory? Don't worry! The entry-level smartphone packs a Triple Card Slot option for users which can support memory extension of up to 1TB via memory card. (Vivo)
    POCO X5 Pro 5G
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing Poco X5 Pro Holi offer live on Flipkart right now. (POCO)

    Holi gift offers are here and you can grab smartphones with amazing discounts right now. If you wish to make Holi special for your loved one, you can definitely gift them a smartphone! With Flipkart's offer on the smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro could be yours with a huge discount. In addition to the price drop, Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank benefits on the device.

    After applying all the offers, the Poco X5 Pro can be yours for just Rs. 2999 for the duration of this Holi offer! Here's how.

    Poco X5 Pro Discount

    The 128GB variant of the Poco X5 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 25999. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 2999 thanks to the special Holi offers!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    After the initial discount, the Poco X5 Pro is available for just Rs. 22999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct discount of Rs. 3000. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the Poco X5 Pro with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    Poco X5 Pro Exchange Offers

    Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the Poco X5 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Poco X5 Pro if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both offers combined take down the price of the Poco X5 Pro to just Rs. 2999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too. The 256GB variant of the Poco X5 Pro can be yours for Rs. 4999 after applying the same offers.

    B0BX9ZJSC1

    Poco X5 Pro Bank Offers

    Get Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. Lastly, you can also grab 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the Poco X5 Pro by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 09:56 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Super Holi Sale! Grab Poco X5 Pro at just 2999 with exciting Flipkart exchange offer
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE