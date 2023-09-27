Icon

Surprise! iPhone 16 tipped to feature new ‘Capture Button’, much cheaper A17 chip

Apple’s next flagship iPhone, the iPhone 16 series could feature a Capture button, as well as redesigned A17 chip, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 17:20 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 15
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 15
The iPhone 16 would feature a capacitive Capture button, as per the reports. (Representative Image) (Bloomberg)

Now that the iPhone 15 series is out, the focus is starting to shift to Apple's flagship for next year - the iPhone 16. Even before the iPhone 15 debut, we were hearing rumours about iPhone 16, and what it could offer. Leaks initially suggested that the iPhone 16 would be the one to feature an Action button, but Apple surprised everyone by bringing it out this year with the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant could bring yet another hardware change with the iPhone 16 series in the form of a new button that will make snapping photos much easier!

iPhone 16's new button

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 16 series will get a new button which is being internally called the “Capture Button”, and it could become one of the main selling points of Apple's next iPhone series. While the report does not state the purpose of the button, it reveals that the Capture Button would be located slightly below the power button on the right side. Apple will reportedly move the mmWave cutout to just below the volume buttons next year.

This button, codenamed “Project Nova”, is expected to be a capacitive button and not a physical one. For months, we heard rumours about the iPhone 15 series potentially featuring solid-state haptic volume and mute buttons, but unfortunately, that did not happen. However, Apple indeed replaced the mute switch, albeit with a physical Action button.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Although nothing is confirmed, we expect this Capture button to work similarly to the quick capture button that is present on many Sony smartphones. It lets users capture photos quickly without having to open the Camera app manually.

Unlike the Action button which is present only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, this Capture button would be standard across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, as per the report.

Power boost

MacRumors also reported that the standard iPhone 16 models would feature an A17 chip that would be different from the current A17 Pro SoC that powers iPhone 15 Pro models in a bid to cut costs. This claim comes from a user on Weibo who accurately reported news about Intel's Pentium processors in June.

It claims that the A17 Pro is fabricated by TSMC using the N3B process. However, Apple could switch it up next year by making the A17 SoC using the N3E process which reportedly costs less. As per the report, it has lower transistor density and fewer EUV layers, which could potentially mean reduced efficiency.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 17:20 IST
