Sweet deal! Grab this iPhone 13 price cut opportunity; Pay just Rs. 37999, Save Rs. 41901

There is a massive iPhone 13 price cut opportunity that you should not let go of. You can take home the smartphone for just Rs. 37999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 10:45 IST
Want to buy the iPhone 13 at an unreal price? This price cut opportunity on Amazon can make it happen. (Unsplash)
Although there have been numerous leaks about the iPhone 15, the release of this smartphone is still several months away. Therefore, if you require an upgrade for your current phone, you need not delay. A fantastic discount on the iPhone 13 is currently available, so there's no justification for waiting. Amazon is offering a sensational deal where you can own the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 37999 instead of Rs. 79900. The discount is inclusive of exchange offers. Check out the details below.

iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant on Amazon is Rs. 79900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 21 percent discount. This is a straight discount of Rs. 16901 on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 62999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk with just one little step.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 37999 and save Rs. 41901 in the process.

What does the iPhone 13 offer

The iPhone 13 is the previous year's flagship and it features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same which is used for the iPhone 14. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash.

First Published Date: 03 May, 10:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets