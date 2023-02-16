Sweet deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut from 24999 to 15999 on Amazon; know how to get it

If you are looking for a smartphone that lasts longer over a single charge, then here is an amazing option for you. With a massive 6000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is one of the best smartphones available with the longest battery life that you can buy now. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Now, the good news is that Amazon provides you with a great chance to save up a massive amount on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G worth Rs. 24999. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut

Know that the Samsung Galaxy M33 comes at an MRP of Rs. 24999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 17999 today with a whopping discount of 28 percent. In order to grab the phone, all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone, and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09TWGDY4W

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. You can avail of the bank offer while completing the payment process and save another Rs. 2000 on SBI credit card. While Amex credit and Standard Chartered Bank credit card holders can save up to Rs. 1500. That means, with the maximum discount, it will cost you Rs. 15999.

Apart from this, if you have an old smartphone that is in very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 15450. However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount available and that too on some specific models, hence you should check the available discount on your old smartphone. This will help you to grab the smartphone at an extremely affordable price.