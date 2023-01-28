Top 5 compact smartphones: iPhone 13 mini, Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S22, more

Looking for a compact smartphone? These will fulfill all your needs! Check iPhone 13 mini, Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S22, more.

In the world full of large display-sized smartphone, it becomes difficult to find a compact and easily pocketable phone. It won't be unfair to say, but compact smartphones are slowly getting replaced by bigger handsets. One of the latest and biggest example is the replacement of iPhone mini with max-sized iPhone 14 Plus last year. Result? Only a handful of options are available in the market which can be purchased if you are a fan of compact body and high-on performance smartphones. If you are struggling to choose the right option for yourself, here are a few recommendations for you - from iPhone 13 mini, Google Pixel 6a to Samsung Galaxy S22, check them all here.

Top 5 compact smartphones to buy:

iPhone 13 mini: This is probably the last iPhone mini! It boasts a 5.42 inches display. Apart from that it brings the same features that are there in the standard iPhone 13. That means you get the power of the 15 Bionic chipset too. It is priced at Rs. 64900 on Amazon although an exchange offer and bank card discount can help you grab it at a lower price.

iPhone 12 mini: If you don't want to spend much, then iPhone 13 mini's best alternative is its predecessor iPhone 12 mini. It features a 5.4-inches display and a triple camera setup of 12MP each. It is currently priced at Rs. 40999 for a 64GB storage variant.

iPhone SE 2022: Compact size and vintage look with great performance, that's what iPhone SE 2022 is all about! The third Generation iPhone SE packs an A15 Bionic chipset. Interestingly, it features a 4.7-inch display with the familiar Home button with Touch ID. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 49900 for the 64GB storage variant on Amazon.

Google Pixel 6a: At 6.1 inches, the OLED display of Pixel 6a is compact in comparison to the 6.7-inch large display smartphones. Also, Google has packed the new Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme from Google. It is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S22: The phone was launched earlier this year with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it promises a rich photography experience with a 50MP wide primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it gets a 10MP front camera. You can get it for Rs. 57998 for 128Gb storage on Amazon.