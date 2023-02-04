    Trending News

    Top 5 phones with powerful chipsets: iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 to iQOO 11, check them out

    If you want a smartphone with the most powerful chipsets, then here are some recommendations for you. Find iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO 11, and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 21:17 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    From the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 to iPhone 14 Pro and iQOO 11, check the top 5 smartphones with powerful chipsets. (HT Tech )

    A powerful chipset can help provide a seamless and enjoyable smartphone experience, with extremely fast performance, exceptional battery life, top camera capabilities, multitasking ability, and much more. Whether you love an iPhone experience or that of an Android, there are some powerful chipsets that can provide smoother and faster performance, allowing you to run demanding apps and even games without any lag or delay. From Apple's A16 Bionic chipset to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there are several smartphones with powerful chipsets that you can choose from. Among the phones that pack these powerful chips are the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 or Apple's flagship iPhone 14. There are others too, just check out the list.

    Top 5 smartphones with powerful chipsets

    • iPhone 14 Pro: The flagship smartphone from Apple boasts a number of innovative features such as the first 48MP camera on an iPhone, emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection, Pro camera system, Dynamic Island, ProMotion technology, and more. Moreover, it features a notchless display with Dynamic Island and most importantly, the new A16 Bionic chipset. It is priced at Rs. 122999 on Flipkart.
    B0BDJ7P6NG
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Max too has the A16 Bionic chip and it provides the same power-packed performance, but with some substantial additions over iPhone 14 Pro such as a large display, better battery life, and more.
    B0BDJ22G36
    • Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung just unveiled its new Galaxy S23 series just a few days ago. The whole series including Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra packs the powerful Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, all the devices defer in terms of cameras, battery, size, and design. The standard Samsung Galaxy S23, which features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens is priced at Rs. 74999.
    B0BT9FZZKP
    • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The top-end model of the S23 series, it has the newe processor, a new 200MP camera sensor, and good battery life. Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,24, 999.
    B0BT9FJ9BZ
    • iQOO 11: Apart from the Galaxy S23 series, iQOO 11 is India's first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset clocked at LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Apart from fast performance, it packs 120W fast charging, a 6.79-inch 144Hz display, and a 50MP primary camera with 13MP telephoto lens and portrait camera. It is priced at Rs. 59999.
    B07WHQLR7G

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 21:15 IST
