Top 5 phones with powerful chipsets: iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 to iQOO 11, check them out

A powerful chipset can help provide a seamless and enjoyable smartphone experience, with extremely fast performance, exceptional battery life, top camera capabilities, multitasking ability, and much more. Whether you love an iPhone experience or that of an Android, there are some powerful chipsets that can provide smoother and faster performance, allowing you to run demanding apps and even games without any lag or delay. From Apple's A16 Bionic chipset to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there are several smartphones with powerful chipsets that you can choose from. Among the phones that pack these powerful chips are the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 or Apple's flagship iPhone 14. There are others too, just check out the list.

Top 5 smartphones with powerful chipsets

iPhone 14 Pro: The flagship smartphone from Apple boasts a number of innovative features such as the first 48MP camera on an iPhone, emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection, Pro camera system, Dynamic Island, ProMotion technology, and more. Moreover, it features a notchless display with Dynamic Island and most importantly, the new A16 Bionic chipset. It is priced at Rs. 122999 on Flipkart.

B0BDJ7P6NG

iPhone 14 Pro Max: The Max too has the A16 Bionic chip and it provides the same power-packed performance, but with some substantial additions over iPhone 14 Pro such as a large display, better battery life, and more.

B0BDJ22G36

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung just unveiled its new Galaxy S23 series just a few days ago. The whole series including Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra packs the powerful Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, all the devices defer in terms of cameras, battery, size, and design. The standard Samsung Galaxy S23, which features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens is priced at Rs. 74999.

B0BT9FZZKP

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The top-end model of the S23 series, it has the newe processor, a new 200MP camera sensor, and good battery life. Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,24, 999.

B0BT9FJ9BZ

iQOO 11: Apart from the Galaxy S23 series, iQOO 11 is India's first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset clocked at LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Apart from fast performance, it packs 120W fast charging, a 6.79-inch 144Hz display, and a 50MP primary camera with 13MP telephoto lens and portrait camera. It is priced at Rs. 59999.