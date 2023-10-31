Top feature-filled Samsung smartphones under Rs. 20000: Galaxy M33, Galaxy M34, more

Samsung is one of those trusted brands that has a variety of smartphone models ranging from budget to premium. If you are someone who is looking for feature packed smartphone for yourself or for gifting purposes, then check out the list of best Samsung smartphones under Rs. 20000. These smartphones by Samsung are also available on Amazon, therefore, you will not have to go the stores or look for the products' availability.

Samsung smartphones under Rs. 20000

Samsung Galaxy M33: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance. It is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed with a 6000 mAh Battery for a long-lasting performance. In terms of photography, it features a quad camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy M33 is originally priced at Rs.25999, however, from Amazon, you can get it with a discount.

Samsung Galaxy M34: The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with a triple camera setup of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy M34 retails for Rs.24499, however, from Amazon, you can grab it with a massive price cut.

Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It is equipped with the Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M13 is priced at Rs.17999, but you can get it for a much lower price on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A14: It sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display for cinematic viewing. It is powered by an Octa Core 2.4GHz processor and runs on Android 13. It sports a triple setup camera which consists of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. In the front, it features a 13MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with AI Power management. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is priced at Rs.18499, from Amazon, you can get it for a much-reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy A22: It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U-cut display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is equipped with Helio G80 Octa Core Processor for smooth performance. It is backed with a 5000mAH Li-Po battery for lasting battery life. It features a quad camera setup which has a 48MP main OIS camera and a 13MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs.20499, but from Amazon, you can get it under Rs. 20000.