    Unbeatable deal! Get your hands on the iPhone 12 at just 28999 on Flipkart

    Flipkart has a stellar offer on the iPhone 12 live right now and you can grab the iPhone at just Rs. 28999! Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 11:15 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    Flipkart is offering discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the iPhone 12. (Unsplash)

    The A14 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 12, and it still performs nearly as well as other top-performing smartphones available in the market today. This was also the first regular iPhone model to come equipped with an OLED display, marking a departure from traditional LCD screens. Therefore, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of flagship devices. Luckily, Flipkart has an amazing deal live on the iPhone 12 right now.

    In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Flipkart here.

    iPhone 12 Discount

    Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 28999 right now! Here's how.

    The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Flipkart has reduced the price of the smartphone with an initial discount to just Rs. 51999, giving you a huge Rs. 7901 off.

    That's not all. You can drive down the price of iPhone 12 even further with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

    iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 28999!

    However, customers should note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange availability in your area.

    iPhone 12 Bank offers

    You can also avail amazing bank offers on the iPhone 12 to make this deal even sweeter! Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback. Lastly, you also get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 11:15 IST
