Unbeatable deal! Get your hands on the iPhone 12 at just 28999 on Flipkart

The A14 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 12, and it still performs nearly as well as other top-performing smartphones available in the market today. This was also the first regular iPhone model to come equipped with an OLED display, marking a departure from traditional LCD screens. Therefore, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of flagship devices. Luckily, Flipkart has an amazing deal live on the iPhone 12 right now.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Flipkart here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 28999 right now! Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Flipkart has reduced the price of the smartphone with an initial discount to just Rs. 51999, giving you a huge Rs. 7901 off.

That's not all. You can drive down the price of iPhone 12 even further with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 28999!

However, customers should note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange availability in your area.

B08L5WHFT9

iPhone 12 Bank offers

You can also avail amazing bank offers on the iPhone 12 to make this deal even sweeter! Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback. Lastly, you also get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.