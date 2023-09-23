Icon

Unmissable iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon; Know the details

If you are planning to purchase an iPhone 14, we have got an amazing deal for you. Know the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 16:28 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 14
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
iPhone 14
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
iPhone 14
Know all about this iPhone 14 price cut deal on Amazon. (Apple)

Great news for iPhone fans! Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14, which was launched in September 2022. Let's break down what this means for you.

The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It houses a boosted A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM. On the back, there are two cameras - one for regular photos and another for wide-angle shots, both 12MP. On the front, it carries a 12MP selfie camera.

Discount on iPhone 14

Amazon has made the iPhone 14 much more affordable, so your wallet won't take a big hit. Previously priced at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB storage model, you can now snag it for just Rs. 62,999, which is a generous 10 percent discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
But wait, here's more good news! If you have an old phone you don't use anymore, Amazon will give you an exchange deal when you trade it in for the iPhone 14. They might take up to Rs. 37,500 off the price. But remember, the amount of discount will depend on the condition, brand, and price of the smartphone you're exchanging. Make sure to enter your area code to see if this offer is available near you. Furthermore, if you have an HSBC Credit Card, you can instantly get 5 percent off, up to Rs. 250.

So, if you're on the hunt for a flagship phone that is performance-heavy and has a bunch of cool features, this iPhone 14 deal is for you.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 16:28 IST
