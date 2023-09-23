Unmissable iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon; Know the details

Great news for iPhone fans! Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14, which was launched in September 2022. Let's break down what this means for you.

The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It houses a boosted A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM. On the back, there are two cameras - one for regular photos and another for wide-angle shots, both 12MP. On the front, it carries a 12MP selfie camera.

Discount on iPhone 14

Amazon has made the iPhone 14 much more affordable, so your wallet won't take a big hit. Previously priced at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB storage model, you can now snag it for just Rs. 62,999, which is a generous 10 percent discount.

But wait, here's more good news! If you have an old phone you don't use anymore, Amazon will give you an exchange deal when you trade it in for the iPhone 14. They might take up to Rs. 37,500 off the price. But remember, the amount of discount will depend on the condition, brand, and price of the smartphone you're exchanging. Make sure to enter your area code to see if this offer is available near you. Furthermore, if you have an HSBC Credit Card, you can instantly get 5 percent off, up to Rs. 250.

So, if you're on the hunt for a flagship phone that is performance-heavy and has a bunch of cool features, this iPhone 14 deal is for you.