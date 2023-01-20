Unreal deal on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G! 60% discount, price drops to 11940 from 74999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available with an amazing price drop on Amazon. The price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 11940 from Rs. 74999. Check offers here.

A smartphone worth Rs. 75000 can be yours for just Rs. 12000! Unbelievable? Well this is what has happened with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on Amazon. The offers have made the super premium smartphone come under the budget segment. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour worth Rs. 74999 can be availed under Rs. 12000 on Amazon today. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price has dropped mainly because of the discount and the exchange offer on Amazon. Check the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop details here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 11940 on Amazon

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29990 from Rs. 74999. This is not all, other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 18050. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 11940. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

B08VB2MRF8

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.