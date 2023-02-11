    Trending News

    Valentine’s Day special deal: Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut to 17999 from 47490

    Valentine’s Day deal for your special one! Get Samsung Galaxy A73 worth Rs. 47490 for just Rs. 17999 on Flipkart.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 13:51 IST
    The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 has had a significant effect on most other Galaxy smartphones, but it's a positive change for consumers! There are now many previous-generation Samsung Galaxy smartphones available at greatly reduced prices. And during this Valentine's Day week, Flipkart is making smartphones even more affordable with Flip Heart Day Sale. One such amazing offer is on the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which can now be purchased at under Rs. 20000, despite its original price of Rs. 40499. Here's how to take advantage of this price-cut deal.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut

    The 128GB base model of the Samsung Galaxy A73 was earlier priced at Rs. 47490. However, the e-commerce giant has unveiled a remarkable deal where it can be yours for just Rs. 17999. Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 11 percent on the Samsung Galaxy A73, bringing the price down to Rs. 41999. And it gets even better, as you can lower the cost even more by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0B4S4ZT4W

    Flipkart is offering a pack of bank offers that you can take advantage of to sweeten this deal further. You can receive an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on HDFC credit and debit card transactions. In addition to these, Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73, providing up to Rs. 22000 off on its price if you exchange your old smartphone. However, it's important to check if the exchange offer is available in your area by entering your pin code. Please note that the discount amount is contingent on the model and condition of your old device, so you may not receive the full amount of the exchange offer.

    However, if all conditions are met, these offers combined can bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 down to an incredible Rs. 17999!

    Samsung Galaxy A73: Why you should get this phone

    The Samsung Galaxy A73 has become a more budget-friendly 5G smartphone with impressive capabilities. In the HT Tech review, we found the Samsung Galaxy A73 to be a high-priced device.

    However, now that the price has been cut, things have changed. A top-notch performance can be experienced thanks to the Snapdragon 778G chipset, an extended battery life, and remarkable cameras, highlighted by a 108MP main camera and secondary cameras of 12MP + 5MP + 5MP. Additionally, the 32MP front camera ensures excellent selfie quality. To top it off, the device is backed by 4 years of OS support and 5 years of security updates, making it a strong contender for long-term usage.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 13:51 IST
