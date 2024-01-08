Icon

vivo Y28 5G launched in India; touted as 'affordable', check price and specs

vivo has launched vivo Y28 5G, its 2024 addition to the Y series in India today. Check price and specs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 21:51 IST
vivo Y28 5G price on launch is Rs. 13,999 for the 4 GB+ 128GB, Rs. 15,499 for 6GB+128GB, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8+128GB variant.

vivo has launched vivo Y28 5G, its 2024 addition to the Y series in India today. This smartphone is touted as the most affordable 5G smartphone in the Y-series line-up. The smartphone will be available in two color options: Glitter Aqua and Crystal Purple.

vivo Y28 5G price on launch is Rs. 13,999 for the 4 GB+ 128GB, Rs. 15,499 for 6GB+128GB, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8+128GB variant. However, there are some other ways in which buyers can reduce the price. The smartphone is available with a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 using SBI, DBS, and IDFC First Bank cards along with others.

Design-wise, thevivo Y28 5G smartphone is sleek, measuring just 0.809 cm (8.09 mm) in thickness within a finely crafted 2.5D flat frame. The device showcases a minimalist double-disc design, crafted with a creative, metallic, touch. It also brings IP54 dust and water resistance to safeguard the phone against water splashes and dust ingress.

It features a large and vibrant 16.22 cm (6.56”) HD+ high-brightness display with a 90 Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth and responsive touch interactions across various scenarios.

It packs a 50 MP Main Rear Camera. This ensures that every shot captures vivid details. The camera allows users to use unique light effects, customizable bokeh flares, and the Super Night Mode for low-light shots.

For selfies, there is the 16MP front camera that provides a diverse range of portrait styles, postures, and filters to express yourself creatively.

Performance-wise, vivo Y28 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. It clocks as high as 2.2 GHz. It comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge support, ensuring a seamless user experience.

The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 platform with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy, and security features.

vivo Y28 5G is manufactured at vivo's Greater Noida facility.

