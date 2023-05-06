Want Samsung Galaxy A54 5G? Save a whopping 30000 on exchange

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G worth Rs. 41999 can be purchased with a bumper saving of up to Rs. 30000 on Amazon. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review in 6 points: Know if it's worth the price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
1/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design: When it comes to looks, Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. Having said that, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Display: The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Performance: Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games to long hours of binging sessions and listening to music, nothing bothered the phone. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Cameras: The device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the primary camera is impressive as it highlights all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Battery: It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
6/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
View all Images
Here is how you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G by paying a lot less than its retail price. (HT Tech)

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available under the Summer Sale Deal on Amazon. With the help of the offers being offered on the phone, buyers will be able to save a whopping amount of over Rs. 30000. If you are able to fetch maximum benefits of the offers, the price of the Galaxy A54 5G can fall under Rs. 10000 on Amazon today. Here are the rest of the details about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price drop on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price drops under Rs. 10000 on Amazon

From the initial discount to going for the exchange and bank offers, you can try out all of the options available to help reduce the cost of the phone. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A54 5G is available on Amazon with a discount of 7 percent for Rs. 38999 against its retail price of Rs. 41999, as listed on the ecommerce platform. This means that if you simply order the phone online on Amazon without opting for any other offer, you will be able to get it at the discounted rate.

While, if you have an old smartphone to exchange you can fetch a greater price reduction on the phone. Notably, the amount of reduction on exchange depends on the working condition and model of the phone you will be exchanging as well as its age - the better and latest the device will be, the more benefit on exchange can be availed. Exchanging your old phone can fetch you up to Rs. 30000 further off on the phone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can fall to Rs. 8999 (38999-30000).

B0BXD3F6PC

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. Some of the offers include- Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 20000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000, among others.

Running on Exynos 1380 Octa Core chipset, the phone gets a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display, and houses a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP along with a 32MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

First Published Date: 06 May, 13:35 IST
