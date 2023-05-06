Want Samsung Galaxy A54 5G? Save a whopping 30000 on exchange

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available under the Summer Sale Deal on Amazon. With the help of the offers being offered on the phone, buyers will be able to save a whopping amount of over Rs. 30000. If you are able to fetch maximum benefits of the offers, the price of the Galaxy A54 5G can fall under Rs. 10000 on Amazon today. Here are the rest of the details about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price drop on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price drops under Rs. 10000 on Amazon

From the initial discount to going for the exchange and bank offers, you can try out all of the options available to help reduce the cost of the phone. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A54 5G is available on Amazon with a discount of 7 percent for Rs. 38999 against its retail price of Rs. 41999, as listed on the ecommerce platform. This means that if you simply order the phone online on Amazon without opting for any other offer, you will be able to get it at the discounted rate.

While, if you have an old smartphone to exchange you can fetch a greater price reduction on the phone. Notably, the amount of reduction on exchange depends on the working condition and model of the phone you will be exchanging as well as its age - the better and latest the device will be, the more benefit on exchange can be availed. Exchanging your old phone can fetch you up to Rs. 30000 further off on the phone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can fall to Rs. 8999 (38999-30000).

B0BXD3F6PC

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. Some of the offers include- Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 20000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000, among others.

Running on Exynos 1380 Octa Core chipset, the phone gets a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display, and houses a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP along with a 32MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.