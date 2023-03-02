Women’s day gifts: Top 5 Samsung phones to gift - Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A73 5G and more
Looking for a reliable smartphone to gift your loved ones on the occasion of Women’s Day? Take a look at these top 5 Samsung smartphones which give you value for money. List includes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A73, more.
Women's day is just around the corner-the date March 8. It is a day to acknowledge and celebrate the women in our lives and show our appreciation towards them. And if you're looking for a smartphone as a gift for the tech-enthusiastic women in your life, then you need to pay attention. One of the brands in India known for its reliability is Samsung. And if you plan on buying a Samsung smartphone, you need to know what your options are. So, we have put together a list of smartphones for you to choose from. The list includes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy M13. Let's take a close look.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. The smartphone starts at Rs. 124999.
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy A73
The smartphone features a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Coming to the cameras, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 41999.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 29999
Samsung Galaxy A04
It is the latest addition to the popular Galaxy A series and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The Galaxy A04 houses 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It also sports a massive 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 5000mAh battery. The 128GB variant comes at a price of Rs. 12999.
Samsung Galaxy M13
Backed by a 6000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 promises to offer a great battery life. According to the company, the device can offer more than a day's usage on a single charge. It features a 6.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset. It sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front it gets an 8MP selfie camera.
The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 13999.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71677729488779