World Photography Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max to Galaxy S23 Ultra, check out the top camera smartphones

The World Photography Day will be celebrated on August 19 this year. Through photographs, this day celebrates art, science, and creativity that humanity brings to the fore by adding a personal, even unique, lens to what they see around them across the world. If you also want to contribute your incredible photography skills to the global celebration, then this is an excellent opportunity to invest in a smartphone that captures mesmarizing pictures. We have curated a list of smartphones that offers amazing camera specs and which work like a charm. Check out the list here.

Top camera-centric smartphones

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: When it comes to photography, Apple is the trusted brand among millions of smartphone users. The smartphone features a 48MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP 3X telephoto lens. It captures amazing pictures in all conditions, be it daylight or night photography. The smartphone is priced at Rs.139900. You could also check out the iPhone 14 Pro.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJKL7KY-1

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung has recently gained attention in terms of its camera zoom and sharp picture quality. The smartphone features a revolutionary 200MP main camera supported by 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP periscope lens along with 10MP telephoto shooter. In front, the smartphone features a 12MP camera. It also supports a 3x optical zoom lens which is appreciated by many users. It manages to capture sharp pictures in both day and night time. The smartphone retails for Rs.149999.

B0BT9CXXXX-2

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro: It is another smartphone that has caught the eyes of users in terms of camera and functionality. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera sensor coupled with 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto lenses. It captures mind-blowing images with different scenarios and focal lengths. It supports 5X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. This smartphone will not disappoint you in any area. The original price of the smartphone is Rs.70999.

B0BJL964MR-3

4. Oppo Find N2 Flip: The smartphone captures sharp images with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor with an expansive field of view along with a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera. It includes a shutter button that enhances the colour accuracy, tone, and contrast of the image. The smartphone retails for Rs.89999.

B082F2YCQ3-4

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro: The smartphone features a triple camera that has 50MP Sony IMX989 main camera supported with 50MP telephoto-macro lense and 50MP ultra-wide lens. It manages to capture high-resolution images with its 32MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.79999.