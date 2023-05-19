Smashing deal! Do not miss this Apple iPhone 14 price cut

By: HT TECH
May 19 2023, 11:30 IST
iPhone 14
Yesterday, May 18, Apple released the iOS 16.5 update which brings a bunch of new features including a new sports tab in Apple News. And that's not all. In less than a month's time, Apple is likely to introduce iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, which will further bring more features to the iPhone. And if you want to enjoy these features, you will need an iPhone first. That's easier said than done given its big price tag. But there are some deals which can bring down its price considerably. Take this iPhone 14 price cut for example.

iPhone 14 is part of this year's flagship smartphone series by Apple. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset and a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It also gets new crash detection and satellite connectivity features. And the best part is if you want to own this smartphone, you will not have to pay Rs. 79900 for its 128GB variant. Instead, you can take advantage of its flat and exchange offers and pay as low as Rs. 38999. Check out how to.

iPhone 14 price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the iPhone 14 128GB variant on Flipkart is Rs. 79900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 14 price cut offer, you get a flat 9 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 7901 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 71999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 14 home for just Rs. 38999 and save Rs. 40901 in the process. For more details, you can visit the Flipkart app or website.

19 May, 11:29 IST
