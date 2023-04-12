SPLENDID deal! iPhone 11 price plunges to 13999 from 43900 on Flipkart

Flipkart has announced a splendid deal on the iPhone 11. Just check this deal out now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 17:06 IST
iPhone 11
View all Images
iPhone 11 priced at under Rs. 15000 with this Flipkart deal (Unsplash)

Flipkart has recently concluded its Mobiles Bonanza sale which was offering massive discounts on smartphones and other electronic items. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 deal is still available even after the end of this sale. you can get this phone at its lowest price online. Additionally, clubbing the discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals makes the iPhone 11 deal even more tempting. Here's how to grab the iPhone 11 for under Rs. 15000 with this Flipkart deal.

iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart

With the help of discounts, cashback, and exchange deals, the iPhone 11, which is priced at Rs. 43900 before the price cut, is available for under Rs. 15000. Currently, after the initial discount, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 40999 for a 64GB storage variant with a flat Rs. 2901 with this Flipkart deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08L8C1NJ3

On top of that, if you have an old smartphone, then you will be eligible to get an additional Rs. 27000 discount on trading it in. This will drop the price as low as Rs. 13999, along with exchange discounts. However, you should keep in mind that the discount may vary depending on the smartphone mode, brand, and storage variant that you are exchanging. Also, ensure to check if the exchange offer is available in your city or not by entering the Pin code of your area.

However, in addition to the discount, the e-commerce website is also offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone 11: What it has to offer

With its compatibility with the latest iOS 16 version, the iPhone 11 offers access to all the necessary upgrades and allows you to experience the Apple ecosystem at an affordable price. It is equipped with 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP Wide Cameras, a 12 MP front camera, and an A13 Bionic Chip Processor.

However, it is important to note that the iPhone 11 does not come with 5G services. So if you are looking for a 5G smartphone, then you need to look elsewhere.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 17:05 IST
