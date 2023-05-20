Home Opinion Apple WWDC 2023: Get ready for Tim Cook's riskiest move

Apple WWDC 2023: Get ready for Tim Cook's riskiest move

Just as everyone seems to be tiring of the metaverse, Steve Jobs’ successor comes up with the company’s first mixed reality headset.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 15:33 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
Apple
View all Images
So, on the face of it, Cook has backed what many of his peers consider to be the wrong horse. (PTI)

People like to point out that Steve Jobs, remarkable as he was, didn't actually invent the smartphone. Nor did he invent the home computer, the MP3 player or the tablet. What he did, of course, was create a breakthrough version of all of those technologies that people actually wanted to use — sending Apple Inc. on its way to becoming the $2.7 trillion juggernaut it is today.

One criticism of his successor as chief executive officer, meanwhile, is that he is yet to come up with a bold new idea of his own. Tim Cook, the steady-handed supply chain expert, has instead built on top those existing successes. Even the Apple Watch, which came out almost four years after Jobs' death, had the late visionary's input in the development, if not the execution.

Finally, we may be about to see a Cook innovation. And boy, what a risk it is: a punt on a new technology quite unlike any in Apple's past.

In June, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is expected to share long-awaited details of its mixed reality headset; a device that offers both augmented reality and virtual reality. The first overlays imagery onto your real surroundings; the second immerses you in a fully digital environment.

At the onset, Apple's headset will not be a mass-market product. At $3,000, according to reporting by Bloomberg News, it will be almost seven times as expensive as Meta Platforms Inc.'s Quest 2, the biggest selling VR headset — 18 million units to date, according to CCS Insight.

But what will start small has the potential to grow. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is lining up Foxconn to assemble a second-generation, cheaper version of the headset, making mixed reality a substantial part of Apple's product roadmap for the foreseeable future.

Quite how much we'll see of the headset at WWDC is not clear. Shipments in 2023 are expected to be a tiny fraction of Apple's other products. But we can expect a product pitch outlining why we might one day want one. This will be a challenge: Other Apple products had a proven utility before hitting the market. Sony Group Corp.'s Walkman came along before the iPod; the Nokia 3210 before the iPhone. We knew what these products were for and were thrilled with the enhancements, lining up around the block to get them. There is no such enthusiasm for a mixed reality headset.

In fact, the opposite may be true. There is a strong feeling among much of the tech-buying public that this is a technology that is neither needed nor wanted. The metaverse — the virtual world these headsets can take us to — has already been declared dead, jeered into irrelevance, less than two years after Mark Zuckerberg renamed his company to underline his belief in it being the next big computing platform. Searches for “metaverse” on Google have slumped, and metaverse communities are barren, largely abandoned by the curious early adopters.

But that may have been a Meta problem, not a metaverse problem. Zuckerberg isn't exactly a great ambassador for selling the “cool” in tech. The question is whether Cook can channel Jobs' skill for making us believe. “Are you getting it?” he'd say, and we did.

That's not something Cook has in his repertoire, but he can at least take lessons from the launch of the Apple Watch. Its debut in 2015, included a $10,000 18-karat gold version, glimpsed on the wrist of Beyonce, that sought to position it as both a tech product and a high-end fashion accessory. Apple would soon come to understand that the killer app for the Watch was health and fitness — and it now dominates the sector. Again, Apple didn't invent the smartwatch. They just made one worth having.

A similar focus on health and wellness would be smart this time around. Virtual reality, I believe, is a game-changer for fitness — studies have shown that those exercising in a virtual world were working out for longer than they'd imagined. Time flies when you're punching Rocky Balboa in the face. If Cook can position the headset as a lifestyle choice — more Peloton than PlayStation — he could have a hit.

“History says that Apple has the potential to reach new audiences,” said JP Gownder, a Forrester analyst, “to communicate about what the value of things are, in ways that other vendors may not have done in the past.”

But it's a big risk. In a recent report, Gownder looked at poor adoption of mixed reality in the workplace, declaring 2023 a “metaverse winter,” when discussion and adoption of the technology would cool. Less than 5% of people surveyed said they were interested in using mixed reality at work.

And the fact remains that at a moment in time when most of us are working out how to use less tech and connect with the real world, mixed reality feels like further disconnection. There will be some people who will steer clear of Apple's headset, not because they don't think they'll like it, but because they're worried they will.

So, on the face of it, Cook has backed what many of his peers consider to be the wrong horse. Microsoft, which has scaled back development on its augmented reality headset Hololens, is instead now focusing on artificial intelligence — the technology people just can't stop talking about. Apple doesn't seem as interested.

You'd have to go back to the 1990s if you wanted to find the last time Microsoft seemed the more exciting company of the two. But here we are. What would Jobs make of that, I wonder? Something tells me he'd be relishing the chance to go against the grain and prove the doubters wrong.

Dave Lee is Bloomberg Opinion's US technology columnist. Previously, he was a San Francisco-based correspondent at the Financial Times and BBC News.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 15:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets