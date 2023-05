Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how

These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out

TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this

Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera