 5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it | Photos
Home Photos 5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it

5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it

Are you frustrated with slow Wi-Fi speed? Experiencing lags while streaming videos and buffering during calls? Check out these 5 reasons why your internet may be sluggish and learn how to easily fix them to get your Wi-Fi back up to speed!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 14:08 IST
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Is your internet constantly buffering? Are video calls lagging? You're not alone! A slow Wi-Fi connection disrupts our daily lives. Let's troubleshoot why your Wi-Fi might be slow and get you back to browsing at lightning speed. Let’s explore five common reasons for slow Wi-Fi and how you can address them. (Unsplash)
photos
1/7 Is your internet constantly buffering? Are video calls lagging? You're not alone! A slow Wi-Fi connection disrupts our daily lives. Let's troubleshoot why your Wi-Fi might be slow and get you back to browsing at lightning speed. Let’s explore five common reasons for slow Wi-Fi and how you can address them. (Unsplash)
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Internet Speed vs. Needs: Your internet speed might be slower than needed if your usage has increased. A connection that suffices for one person might struggle with multiple users, especially gamers downloading large files. Additionally, some providers limit upload speeds, causing issues with streaming. Upgrading to a fibre connection could provide balanced upload and download speeds. (Pexels)
image caption
2/7 Internet Speed vs. Needs: Your internet speed might be slower than needed if your usage has increased. A connection that suffices for one person might struggle with multiple users, especially gamers downloading large files. Additionally, some providers limit upload speeds, causing issues with streaming. Upgrading to a fibre connection could provide balanced upload and download speeds. (Pexels)
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Is Your Router Outdated?: Wi-Fi technology evolves rapidly. If your router is older than a few years, it might struggle with current demands. Upgrading from Wi-Fi 5 to a Wi-Fi 6 router with 160MHz support can enhance performance and address coverage issues. Mesh systems can also improve network quality if you face coverage problems. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/7 Is Your Router Outdated?: Wi-Fi technology evolves rapidly. If your router is older than a few years, it might struggle with current demands. Upgrading from Wi-Fi 5 to a Wi-Fi 6 router with 160MHz support can enhance performance and address coverage issues. Mesh systems can also improve network quality if you face coverage problems. (Unsplash)
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Check Your Device's Wi-Fi Hardware: Your computer’s Wi-Fi hardware might limit speeds, especially if it’s older or lower quality. Consider upgrading to better Wi-Fi adapters or external antennas for improved signal reception. Game consoles may also have slower Wi-Fi modules, so using Ethernet can enhance speeds for gaming. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Check Your Device's Wi-Fi Hardware: Your computer’s Wi-Fi hardware might limit speeds, especially if it’s older or lower quality. Consider upgrading to better Wi-Fi adapters or external antennas for improved signal reception. Game consoles may also have slower Wi-Fi modules, so using Ethernet can enhance speeds for gaming. (Unsplash)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Time for a New Router? Older routers may not handle the increased data demands of modern devices and streaming services. As you add more smart home devices, an older router might struggle. Investing in a newer router with AX5400 or higher can provide the capacity needed for multiple devices and high data usage. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Time for a New Router? Older routers may not handle the increased data demands of modern devices and streaming services. As you add more smart home devices, an older router might struggle. Investing in a newer router with AX5400 or higher can provide the capacity needed for multiple devices and high data usage. (Unsplash)
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Optimise Router Settings: Check your router’s settings to ensure optimal performance. Increase the 5GHz band width from 80MHz to 160MHz for faster speeds. Review your Quality of Service (QoS) settings; disabling QoS might improve speed. Also, look for firmware updates that could offer performance enhancements. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Optimise Router Settings: Check your router’s settings to ensure optimal performance. Increase the 5GHz band width from 80MHz to 160MHz for faster speeds. Review your Quality of Service (QoS) settings; disabling QoS might improve speed. Also, look for firmware updates that could offer performance enhancements. (Pixabay)
5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it
Move Your Router: The location of your router significantly impacts performance. Place your router high up, away from obstructions and electronic devices. Avoid positioning it behind furniture or in closets. Consider relocating your router using longer cables for better signal distribution and improved connectivity. (Unsplash)
image caption
7/7 Move Your Router: The location of your router significantly impacts performance. Place your router high up, away from obstructions and electronic devices. Avoid positioning it behind furniture or in closets. Consider relocating your router using longer cables for better signal distribution and improved connectivity. (Unsplash)
First Published Date: 23 Jul, 14:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets