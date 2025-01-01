Latest Tech News Photos Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and other best smartphone AI features launched in 2024

Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and other best smartphone AI features launched in 2024

Know about the best AI features for smartphones that launched in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2025, 09:00 IST
Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and other best smartphone AI features launched in 2024
Circle to Search: With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company announced the Circle to Search feature which was one of the Galaxy AI features. This AI feature is one of the most useful search features which is now being rolled out on several Android smartphones. To use this feature users just have to long press on the bottom of the screen and circle the desired subject on the screen to conduct a search. Additionally, it is one of the best features for online shopping.  (Google)
photos
1/5 Circle to Search: With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company announced the Circle to Search feature which was one of the Galaxy AI features. This AI feature is one of the most useful search features which is now being rolled out on several Android smartphones. To use this feature users just have to long press on the bottom of the screen and circle the desired subject on the screen to conduct a search. Additionally, it is one of the best features for online shopping.  (Google)
Live Translate
Live Translate: Galaxy AI includes an Interpreter app where users can download different languages for real-time translations. This is a useful feature if you are travelling to different countries. This app generates texts as well as voice translations for ease of communication. It also comes with a  Live Translate feature which has the ability to translate phone calls. However, this feature is limited to some of the Samsung Galaxy devices as it requires on-device AI processing.  (Samsung)
2/5 Live Translate: Galaxy AI includes an Interpreter app where users can download different languages for real-time translations. This is a useful feature if you are travelling to different countries. This app generates texts as well as voice translations for ease of communication. It also comes with a  Live Translate feature which has the ability to translate phone calls. However, this feature is limited to some of the Samsung Galaxy devices as it requires on-device AI processing.  (Samsung)
AI mail summary
AI mail summary: This is one of the appreciated Apple Intelligence features rolled out with the iPhone 16 series. This AI feature summarises long emails, providing just the crucial facts. This feature not only saves time but helps capture important parts of the mail in a short or summarised form. Therefore, if you have iPhone 15 Pro models or the iPhone 16 series models, then the AI mail summary could come in very handy. (Apple)
3/5 AI mail summary: This is one of the appreciated Apple Intelligence features rolled out with the iPhone 16 series. This AI feature summarises long emails, providing just the crucial facts. This feature not only saves time but helps capture important parts of the mail in a short or summarised form. Therefore, if you have iPhone 15 Pro models or the iPhone 16 series models, then the AI mail summary could come in very handy. (Apple)
Clean Up tool
AI Photo editing: Other useful AI-powered features are editing tools such as object eraser,  Best Take,  Reimagine to Magic Editor, and others. Most of the AI editing tools are provided by Google. However, other brands have started to provide similar AI Photo editing features. (Apple )
4/5 AI Photo editing: Other useful AI-powered features are editing tools such as object eraser,  Best Take,  Reimagine to Magic Editor, and others. Most of the AI editing tools are provided by Google. However, other brands have started to provide similar AI Photo editing features. (Apple )

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
AI writing tools
AI writing tools: Now, both Android and iPhone devices have AI writing tools, allowing users to refine text or generate text based on prompts. Additionally, it also helps users generate summaries in short form or bullet points. These tools can help users draft emails, captions, posts, messages, and more in several different tonalities.  (Apple )
5/5 AI writing tools: Now, both Android and iPhone devices have AI writing tools, allowing users to refine text or generate text based on prompts. Additionally, it also helps users generate summaries in short form or bullet points. These tools can help users draft emails, captions, posts, messages, and more in several different tonalities.  (Apple )
First Published Date: 01 Jan, 09:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online
Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets