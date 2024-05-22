 Honor Choice Watch set to go on sale- Know what this smartwatch offers | Photos
Discover the Honor Choice Watch, a smartwatch designed to accompany you on your health journey. With features like precise health monitoring, swimproof durability, and personalized workout modules, this smartwatch is your all-day wellness companion.

May 22 2024
Honor Choice Watch
The Honor Choice Watch is set to release on March 4th, 2024 and it boasts a sleek design and comes in Black and White color variants.
Price
Priced at Rs. 6,499, with an introductory discount of Rs. 500, the smartwatch becomes even more enticing at Rs. 5,999. It will be made available for purchase on the brand's website, Amazon.in, and select mainline stores. 
Key features
Key features include a spacious 1.95-inch AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in multi-system GNSS for precise positioning, one-click SOS Bluetooth calling, and an impressive 12-day battery life with continuous sleep monitoring. 
water-resistant
The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant, suitable for water activities, and seamlessly connects to smartphones via the HONOR Health app, offering personalized workout modules and stress monitoring for comprehensive health tracking. 
The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant, suitable for water activities, and seamlessly connects to smartphones via the HONOR Health app, offering personalized workout modules and stress monitoring for comprehensive health tracking. 

C P Khandelwal
C P Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint Managing Director at HTech, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the Honor Choice Watch's swimproof durability, SOS calling feature, and the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to address user needs with innovative solutions.
C P Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint Managing Director at HTech, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the Honor Choice Watch's swimproof durability, SOS calling feature, and the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to address user needs with innovative solutions.
