 iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year | Photos
Home Photos iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year

iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year

Planning to buy a flagship smartphone? Check out the list of top smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.  

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2024, 13:50 IST
iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: This is the latest S-series smartphone by Samsung which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone comes with several AI features under the company’s own Galaxy AI. Additionally, It is one the best camera smartphones with a 200 MP main wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope camera with 5x zooming capabilities. Therefore, in 2024, owning the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a great choice.  (HT Tech)
photos
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: This is the latest S-series smartphone by Samsung which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone comes with several AI features under the company’s own Galaxy AI. Additionally, It is one the best camera smartphones with a 200 MP main wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope camera with 5x zooming capabilities. Therefore, in 2024, owning the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a great choice.  (HT Tech)
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: It is Vivo’s first foldable smartphone which was launched in India with several firsts in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone is extremely thing and is known to have the best camera in the foldable market. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is built for multitasking and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo also offers some competitive AI features for photo editing, notes app, and more. The X Fold 3 Pro is a direct rival to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
2/5 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: It is Vivo’s first foldable smartphone which was launched in India with several firsts in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone is extremely thing and is known to have the best camera in the foldable market. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is built for multitasking and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo also offers some competitive AI features for photo editing, notes app, and more. The X Fold 3 Pro is a direct rival to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
iPhone 16 series
iPhone 16 series: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September with several upgrades and a new A18 series chipset. All models are expected to come with Apple Intelligence features, which is the company’s latest offering for providing AI-powered features.  Apart from AI features, the camera, performance, and battery life are also expected to get major upgrades, making it a worth-buying smartphone of the year.  (Apple Hub)
3/5 iPhone 16 series: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September with several upgrades and a new A18 series chipset. All models are expected to come with Apple Intelligence features, which is the company’s latest offering for providing AI-powered features.  Apart from AI features, the camera, performance, and battery life are also expected to get major upgrades, making it a worth-buying smartphone of the year.  (Apple Hub)
Pixel 9 series
Google Pixel 9 series: The next best premium smartphone in the list would be the upcoming Pixel 9 series which is launching in just a few days. This year, the Pixel 9 series will include four models including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All the smartphones are expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It is also speculated that Google may announce new AI features for Pixel and Android users, therefore, keep out for the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
4/5 Google Pixel 9 series: The next best premium smartphone in the list would be the upcoming Pixel 9 series which is launching in just a few days. This year, the Pixel 9 series will include four models including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All the smartphones are expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It is also speculated that Google may announce new AI features for Pixel and Android users, therefore, keep out for the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹61,790₹69,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,999₹15,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Lastly, we have the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone which was launched in July. Samsung has made some significant improvements with its new generation foldable smartphone, making it a worthy buy. Additionally, with Galaxy Z Fold 6, users can take advantage of powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and new Galaxy AI features. Therefore, keep on your list of premium smartphone purchases.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Lastly, we have the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone which was launched in July. Samsung has made some significant improvements with its new generation foldable smartphone, making it a worthy buy. Additionally, with Galaxy Z Fold 6, users can take advantage of powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and new Galaxy AI features. Therefore, keep on your list of premium smartphone purchases.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
First Published Date: 04 Aug, 08:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets