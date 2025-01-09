Latest Tech News Photos Must-watches on Netflix this January: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mismatched, and more

Must-watches on Netflix this January: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mismatched, and more

Here are some must-watch entertaining movies and shows that will keep you hooked throughout January.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 17:51 IST
Squid Game Season 2
Squid Game Season 2: Squid Game Season 2 is a direct follow-up to the first season, which initially debuted in 2021. It follows the story of Song as he tries to take down the “games” once and for all. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with a total of seven episodes averaging around an hour each. (Netflix)
photos
1/5 Squid Game Season 2: Squid Game Season 2 is a direct follow-up to the first season, which initially debuted in 2021. It follows the story of Song as he tries to take down the “games” once and for all. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with a total of seven episodes averaging around an hour each. (Netflix)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: This is the third instalment in the franchise, following the first film starring Akshay Kumar and the sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani. The third film once again stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, this time paired with Tripti Dimri. This engaging horror-comedy is sure to appeal to everyone. If you missed it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to catch up.
2/5 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: This is the third instalment in the franchise, following the first film starring Akshay Kumar and the sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani. The third film once again stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, this time paired with Tripti Dimri. This engaging horror-comedy is sure to appeal to everyone. If you missed it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to catch up.
Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already.
Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already. (Netflix)
3/5 Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already. (Netflix)
reply 1988
Reply 1988: If you're in the mood for a K-drama with a touch of comedy, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of childhood friends back in 1988 in Seoul, Korea. This limited series has 20 episodes and doesn’t require too much commitment. However, be aware that the episodes are on the longer side, averaging more than an hour and a half each. Some episodes may be slightly shorter, but most run close to this duration. (netflix)
image caption
4/5 Reply 1988: If you're in the mood for a K-drama with a touch of comedy, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of childhood friends back in 1988 in Seoul, Korea. This limited series has 20 episodes and doesn’t require too much commitment. However, be aware that the episodes are on the longer side, averaging more than an hour and a half each. Some episodes may be slightly shorter, but most run close to this duration. (netflix)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch.
Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch. (Netflix)
image caption
5/5 Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch. (Netflix)
First Published Date: 09 Jan, 17:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets