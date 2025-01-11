GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

As the new year begins, leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI have sparked excitement about what to expect from the upcoming game. Rockstar has kept a tight grip on official details, leaving rumours and inside information to fuel anticipation.

A recent leak by a supposed play-tester has revealed more about the game's world and its level of interactivity. The source claims that GTA 6 will offer an unprecedented level of detail, making the game world one of the most intricate ever seen in gaming, coupled with next-gen graphics, Gaming Bible reported.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 6: Interactive Buildings

One of the most notable updates involves the game's open-world structure. Unlike previous GTA titles, which had many buildings that players could not enter, GTA VI is said to feature a significant shift. The leaker states that players will be able to enter approximately 40 percent of the buildings across the map. This change could greatly expand the game's immersion, as players can explore a more interactive version of Vice City.

In addition, some of the smaller buildings will have destructible elements, thanks to next-gen destruction physics. This feature will allow players to engage in more dynamic interactions with the environment, such as taking down parts of a building or causing damage to structures like banks, hotels, or skyscrapers. However, players will also find that smaller locations like petrol stations, shops, and pawn shops are almost always accessible, with the potential for destruction as well.

The next-gen physics will make it possible to inflict severe damage on buildings, including causing walls to crumble or roofs to collapse. This focus on realism indicates that Rockstar is pushing the boundaries of in-game destruction.

As GTA VI's release date in Fall 2025 approaches, fans eagerly await to see how these new features will shape the game's world and gameplay dynamics.