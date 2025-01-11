Valorant Patch 10.00: New agent, map changes, system updates, and more

Valorant Patch 10.00 has officially launched, marking the beginning of Episode 10. The update brings significant changes, including the introduction of a new agent, Tejo, adjustments to the map pool, and gameplay improvements. Here's what players can expect from the latest patch.

Tejo: Valorant's New Agent

Patch 10.00 introduces Tejo, the latest Initiator agent. As the seventh agent in this category, Tejo focuses on leveraging firepower and utility to support team strategies. Players can expect Tejo to bring new dynamics to gameplay with a unique set of abilities.

Season 2025 Changes and Map Rotation

Valorant's Season 2025 introduces a new structure, shifting from the episodic format to a year-long cycle divided into six acts. This change aims to provide players with a consistent and predictable schedule throughout the year.

With Patch 10.00, the map pool also undergoes updates. Fracture and Lotus return to competitive and Deathmatch queues, while Ascent and Sunset have been temporarily removed. A full-rank reset kicks off the season, with another reset scheduled for later in the year.

Esports Hub and Upcoming Events

Valorant's Esports Hub has been revamped for the 2025 VCT season. The new hub features detailed team rosters, standings, and a schedule of upcoming events, offering fans a closer look at the competitive scene. The 2025 VCT season officially kicks off on January 11 with the International League Kickoff.

Gameplay Enhancements and System Updates

Among the key gameplay improvements is the introduction of Automatic Remake Voting. If a player is inactive during the first round, the system will automatically prompt a remake vote, requiring the agreement of three out of four players. This ensures minimal disruption caused by AFK players.

Additionally, there are quicker equipment times for Brimstone's Stim Beacon and more consistent damage for agents like Raze, Sova, and Gekko. These changes aim to improve the overall responsiveness and reliability of abilities.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

Patch 10.00 also addresses several bugs. Fixes include improvements to Skye's Guiding Light and Phoenix's Blaze abilities. Gameplay issues, such as inconsistencies with Sky Smoke dissipation and Aim Down Sights, have also been resolved. However, minor bugs remain, including occasional issues with Expression Wheels in custom games with cheats enabled.

How to Download Valorant Patch 10.00

To update Valorant, launch the game and ensure your client is connected to the internet. The game will automatically check for updates and start downloading Patch 10.00. After installation, restart the game to apply the changes and explore the new features.