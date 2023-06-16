Home Photos NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Moons crossing Jupiter, aurora and more

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day takes us on a virtual journey of the fascinating Universe. This week, NASA has shared snaps of Earth's largest human-made satellite, Moons crossing Jupiter, Shark Nebula, Aurora, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 21:07 IST
Largest Satellites of Earth: Earth's largest human-made satellite -- the International Space Station (ISS) has been captured crossing nearly in front of the Moon. (Tianyao Yang)
Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter: It shows Jupiter's two largest moons, Europa and Io, crossing the gas giant's Great Red Spot, the largest storm in our solar system, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/ESA/JPL/Cassini Imaging Team/SSI)
Shark Nebula: It is a snapshot of LDN1235, also known as the Shark Nebula. It is situated approximately 650 light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus in the Northern sky. This celestial formation primarily consists of interstellar dust, creating a veil that conceals a significant portion of the emitted light. (Stephen Kennedy)
Globular Star Cluster: Captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope, a globular star cluster, known as Messier 15, is one of the densest ever discovered, with hot blue stars and cooler orange stars becoming more concentrated toward its bright core. (NASA/ESA/Hubble)
Aurora - from sunset to sunrise: It features a timelapse from sunset to sunrise with an aurora. A breathtaking view from the coast of Sweden's coastline gazes over the Baltic Sea, capturing the essence of time within a single photograph.  (Bernd Pröschold (TWAN))
First Published Date: 16 Jun, 20:22 IST
