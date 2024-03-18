NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures dwarf galaxy in Virgo cluster, 52 mn light years away
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures a distant dwarf galaxy in the Virgo cluster, 52 million light-years away which reveals cosmic wonders and sparks awe among viewers worldwide.
First Published Date: 18 Mar, 14:12 IST
Tags: nasa
More From This Section
140-foot asteroid to pass Earth at a close distance today, reveals NASA; Know how fast it is approaching
18 March 2024
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The Moon’s moment to cover up the Sun
17 March 2024
The Universe through the eyes of James Webb Space Telescope - check out these mesmerising galaxies
17 March 2024
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope's high-resolution images offer a closer look at Jupiter's tumultuous atmosphere
17 March 2024
NASA shares Hubble Space Telescope's snap of LEDA 42160 galaxy that is 52 mn light-years away
16 March 2024
Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet’ may be seen for the first time in 70 years!
15 March 2024
71710750667788
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS