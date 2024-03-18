 NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures dwarf galaxy in Virgo cluster, 52 mn light years away | Photos
Home Photos NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures dwarf galaxy in Virgo cluster, 52 mn light years away

NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures dwarf galaxy in Virgo cluster, 52 mn light years away

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures a distant dwarf galaxy in the Virgo cluster, 52 million light-years away which reveals cosmic wonders and sparks awe among viewers worldwide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 14:12 IST
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has once again astounded the world with its latest capture—a dwarf galaxy nestled 52 million light-years away from Earth. This distant marvel resides in the expansive Virgo galaxy cluster, illuminating the depths of space with its ethereal presence. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun⁣)
1/5 NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has once again astounded the world with its latest capture—a dwarf galaxy nestled 52 million light-years away from Earth. This distant marvel resides in the expansive Virgo galaxy cluster, illuminating the depths of space with its ethereal presence. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun⁣)
NASA
In a recent Instagram post, NASA unveiled the captivating image, shedding light on the celestial beauty that lies beyond our reach. With a concise caption, the space agency provided insights into the galaxy's location and the unique challenges it faces within the Virgo cluster. (NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Lockheed Corporation)
2/5 In a recent Instagram post, NASA unveiled the captivating image, shedding light on the celestial beauty that lies beyond our reach. With a concise caption, the space agency provided insights into the galaxy's location and the unique challenges it faces within the Virgo cluster. (NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Lockheed Corporation)
Ram pressure
Ram pressure, exerted by intergalactic gas, plays a significant role in shaping the destiny of galaxies like the one captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. This force, while capable of inhibiting star formation by dispersing vital gases and dust, can also stimulate the birth of new stars through compression—a delicate balance of cosmic forces. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun⁣)
image caption
3/5 Ram pressure, exerted by intergalactic gas, plays a significant role in shaping the destiny of galaxies like the one captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. This force, while capable of inhibiting star formation by dispersing vital gases and dust, can also stimulate the birth of new stars through compression—a delicate balance of cosmic forces. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun⁣)
NASA
The post shared just two days ago has already garnered immense attention, amassing over three lakhs likes and counting. Enthralled netizens flooded the comments section with expressions of awe and wonder, each remark reflecting the profound impact of NASA's cosmic revelations. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, H. Ebeling)
4/5 The post shared just two days ago has already garnered immense attention, amassing over three lakhs likes and counting. Enthralled netizens flooded the comments section with expressions of awe and wonder, each remark reflecting the profound impact of NASA's cosmic revelations. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, H. Ebeling)
NASA Hubble Space Telescope
From descriptors like "mesmerizing mess of sparkling beauty" to declarations of intent to "live in space," the responses underscore the profound impact of NASA's cosmic revelations. Each heart emoji serves as a testament to humanity's enduring fascination with the boundless mysteries of the universe, as unveiled by the lens of the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA)
5/5 From descriptors like "mesmerizing mess of sparkling beauty" to declarations of intent to "live in space," the responses underscore the profound impact of NASA's cosmic revelations. Each heart emoji serves as a testament to humanity's enduring fascination with the boundless mysteries of the universe, as unveiled by the lens of the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA)
First Published Date: 18 Mar, 14:12 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid 2024 EN belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), NASA says.
140-foot asteroid to pass Earth at a close distance today, reveals NASA; Know how fast it is approaching
18 March 2024
E
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The Moon’s moment to cover up the Sun
17 March 2024
g4a49d7ba522cd0e4790
The Universe through the eyes of James Webb Space Telescope - check out these mesmerising galaxies
17 March 2024
NASA shared mesmerizing views of Jupiter's stormy weather and shrinking Great Red Spot that was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope's high-resolution images offer a closer look at Jupiter's tumultuous atmosphere
17 March 2024
NASA and ESA-run Hubble Space Telescope's keen eye reveals LEDA 42160, a dwarf galaxy navigating the cosmic currents of ram pressure in the Virgo cluster.n
NASA shares Hubble Space Telescope's snap of LEDA 42160 galaxy that is 52 mn light-years away
16 March 2024
Skygazers anticipate the rare sight of the spectacular and rare ‘Devil Comet’ during the upcoming total solar eclipse in April.nn
Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet’ may be seen for the first time in 70 years!
15 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets