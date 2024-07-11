 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and 5 new gadgets launched at Unpacked 2024 | Photos
Home Photos Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and 5 new gadgets launched at Unpacked 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and 5 new gadgets launched at Unpacked 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 included several hardware and software-related announcements, including the launch of Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Ring, and more, know what was announced during the launch event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 11 2024, 10:35 IST
Galaxy Fold 6, flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6: At the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung announced the new generation of foldable smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Both smartphones feature significant upgrades and a new design that makes the smartphone more sleek, compact and lightweight. Additionally, the Fold 6 and Flip 6 feature powerful Galaxy AI features.  (HT Tech)
photos
1/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6: At the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung announced the new generation of foldable smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Both smartphones feature significant upgrades and a new design that makes the smartphone more sleek, compact and lightweight. Additionally, the Fold 6 and Flip 6 feature powerful Galaxy AI features.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra: The new generation of Samsung Galaxy smartwatches was also unveiled with new features and Galaxy AI. On the other hand, the company announced the first “Ultra” smartwatch variant with powerful specs and features. Both the smartwatches are powered by Exynos W1000 and run on Wear OS Powered by Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm whereas the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in only one size of 47mm. (Samsung)
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra: The new generation of Samsung Galaxy smartwatches was also unveiled with new features and Galaxy AI. On the other hand, the company announced the first “Ultra” smartwatch variant with powerful specs and features. Both the smartwatches are powered by Exynos W1000 and run on Wear OS Powered by Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm whereas the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in only one size of 47mm. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung Galaxy Ring: Samsung added a new device to its wearable technology with Galaxy Ring. It is a smart ring that can track your health and fitness activities just like a smartwatch does. It offers features such as Sleep Score, heart rate metrics, movement during sleep, energy score, and much more. It comes in nine different size options and three colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.  (HT Tech)
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Ring: Samsung added a new device to its wearable technology with Galaxy Ring. It is a smart ring that can track your health and fitness activities just like a smartwatch does. It offers features such as Sleep Score, heart rate metrics, movement during sleep, energy score, and much more. It comes in nine different size options and three colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: The company also announced its new TWS earbuds with advanced features such as  Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. The buds have the ability to adjust noise levels and sound via the Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also come with a new design which is entirely different from its predecessors, making it look fresh and innovative.  (Samsung)
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: The company also announced its new TWS earbuds with advanced features such as  Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. The buds have the ability to adjust noise levels and sound via the Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also come with a new design which is entirely different from its predecessors, making it look fresh and innovative.  (Samsung)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹58,545₹74,999
Buy now
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,500₹15,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
2% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Yellow
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹99,999₹102,999
Buy now
Galaxy AI features
Galaxy AI features: Alongside several hardware devices, Samsung also announced new Galaxy AI features for the smartphone. The Galaxy AI features include Sketch to Image, Live Translation Using the Dual Screen of Galaxy Z Fold 6, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-motion, easy access to Google Gemini on Galaxy devices, and much more that will bring ease to users' day-to-day activities.  (Samsung)
5/5 Galaxy AI features: Alongside several hardware devices, Samsung also announced new Galaxy AI features for the smartphone. The Galaxy AI features include Sketch to Image, Live Translation Using the Dual Screen of Galaxy Z Fold 6, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-motion, easy access to Google Gemini on Galaxy devices, and much more that will bring ease to users' day-to-day activities.  (Samsung)
First Published Date: 11 Jul, 10:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets