Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Key Specs
Rear Camera
50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB Variants & Price
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB price starts at ₹61,299 and goes upto ₹89,999.Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB is available in 8 options.
₹61,299
18% OFF
₹61,999
17% OFF
₹79,999
₹79,999
₹79,999
₹89,999
₹89,999
₹89,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Latest Update
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Full Specifications
Main Camera
Autofocus Yes, Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus
Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
OIS Yes
Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control
Resolution 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, S5KGN5, ISO-CELL, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera(67 mm focal length, 3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
Camera Setup Triple
Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Video Recording Features Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode Stereo recording
Flash Yes, LED Flash
Video Recording 7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps
Network & Connectivity
Wi-Fi Features Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Bluetooth Yes, v5.3
USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging
Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
NFC Yes
SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Wi-Fi Calling Yes
SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
VoLTE Yes
GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb