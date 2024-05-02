Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 63,080 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2400 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB now with free delivery.