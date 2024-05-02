 Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives Web Stories News
SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_Display_6.2inches(15.75cm)
SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_FrontCamera_12MP
SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_7
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_8
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_9
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39846/heroimage/161902-v3-samsung-galaxy-s24-5g-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyS245G128GB_10
Release date : 02 May 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 63,080 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2400 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
Amber Yellow Cobalt Violet Marble Gray Onyx Black
128 GB 256 GB 512 GB

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.2 inches

Battery

4000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB Variants & Price

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB price starts at ₹61,299 and goes upto ₹89,999.Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB is available in 8 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹61,299 18% OFF
Marble Gray
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹61,999 17% OFF
Amber Yellow
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹79,999
Cobalt Violet
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹79,999
Amber Yellow
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹79,999
Onyx Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹89,999
Onyx Black
  • 512 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹89,999
Cobalt Violet
  • 512 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹89,999
Amber Yellow
  • 512 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
10
Performance
6
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Samsung Exynos 2400

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Weight

    167 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    70.6 mm

  • Height

    147 mm

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Colours

    Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Marble Gray

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.73 %

  • Pixel Density

    416 ppi

  • Resolution

    1080x2340 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2x

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel PD autofocus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    May 2, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, S5KGN5, ISO-CELL, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera(67 mm focal length, 3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode Stereo recording

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 2400

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Deca Core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.9 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A720 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A520)

  • Graphics

    Xclipse 940

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Ultrasonic

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Related Products

Tecno Phantom X4 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹54,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Tecno Phantom X4 Pro

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.82 inches Display Size
₹52,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Tecno Phantom X3 Pro

Moto X50
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Moto X50

Vivo X110 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.95 inches Display Size
₹56,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb Vivo X110 Pro
Latest Mobile Phones

Web Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 launched at 1.09 lakh- 8 things to know about this latest foldable smartphone

Jul 11, 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to launch soon in India: From specs to features, everything we know so far

Jun 22, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Check out expected specs, features, more ahead of launch

Jun 16, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price cut: Amazon is offering big discount on the foldable smartphone- 7 points

May 21, 2024

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 price drop goes live; check other offers too

May 06, 2024
Web Stories

Related Samsung News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy S24 5g 128gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender