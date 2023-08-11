Home Photos Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app

Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app

As the sun reawakens from an anomalously quiet period, keep track of solar flares, sunspots, and coronal mass ejections with a new iPhone app that puts the real-time status of the sun in your hand.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 14:53 IST
Nasa
The 3D Sun app is a free app from NASA that allows you to explore the sun in 3D. You can fly around the sun, zoom in on active regions, and monitor solar activity. The app is powered by data from NASA's STEREO satellites, which orbit the sun millions of miles away. (Nasa)
1/6 The 3D Sun app is a free app from NASA that allows you to explore the sun in 3D. You can fly around the sun, zoom in on active regions, and monitor solar activity. The app is powered by data from NASA's STEREO satellites, which orbit the sun millions of miles away. (Nasa)
Nasa
The 3D Sun app allows you to fly around the sun in any direction. You can zoom in and out to get a closer look at the sun's surface and atmosphere. You can also use the app to track the sun's rotation. (Nasa)
image caption
2/6 The 3D Sun app allows you to fly around the sun in any direction. You can zoom in and out to get a closer look at the sun's surface and atmosphere. You can also use the app to track the sun's rotation. (Nasa)
Nasa 3D app
The 3D Sun app also includes a solar activity forecast. This forecast tells you how active the sun is expected to be in the coming days and weeks. This information can be helpful for scientists and amateur astronomers who want to stay up-to-date on the sun's activity. (Nasa)
image caption
3/6 The 3D Sun app also includes a solar activity forecast. This forecast tells you how active the sun is expected to be in the coming days and weeks. This information can be helpful for scientists and amateur astronomers who want to stay up-to-date on the sun's activity. (Nasa)
Sun 3D app
The 3D Sun app is a great educational tool. It includes articles, videos, and images that teach you about the sun and its activity. This information is perfect for students, teachers, and anyone else who wants to learn more about the sun. (Nasa)
image caption
4/6 The 3D Sun app is a great educational tool. It includes articles, videos, and images that teach you about the sun and its activity. This information is perfect for students, teachers, and anyone else who wants to learn more about the sun. (Nasa)
Sun 3D app
This is the second free iPhone app NASA released in 2010 and was built by a team of programmers led by Tony Phillips to provide higher-res images and data from more wavelengths.  (Nasa)
image caption
5/6 This is the second free iPhone app NASA released in 2010 and was built by a team of programmers led by Tony Phillips to provide higher-res images and data from more wavelengths.  (Nasa)
Nasa 3D app
The 3D Sun app is free and available for iOS devices. Download it today and start exploring the sun in 3D.  (Nasa)
image caption
6/6 The 3D Sun app is free and available for iOS devices. Download it today and start exploring the sun in 3D.  (Nasa)
First Published Date: 11 Aug, 14:53 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

95-feet asteroid set for close approach with Earth! Check speed, size and more
11 August 2023
Perseids Meteor shower: Check when, where and how to watch online
11 August 2023
One giant step: Moon race hots up
11 August 2023
James Webb Space Telescope sees farthest star ‘Earendel’ in new light; NASA shares photo
10 August 2023
Top 5 NASA apps to explore the universe with
10 August 2023
Silicate asteroid bigger than Empire State Building racing towards Earth
10 August 2023
The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and it's even better this year
10 August 2023
NASA may delay crewed lunar landing beyond Artemis 3 mission
09 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets