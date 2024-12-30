Latest Tech News Photos Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more

Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more

As the Nintendo Switch nears the end of its lifecycle, 2024 brings exciting new titles. Discover the top seven games that make this year unforgettable.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 15:31 IST
Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is approaching its eighth anniversary, with rumours pointing to a new console release in 2025. While it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of great gaming to enjoy on the Switch. Here’s a list of standout games from 2024 to check out. (Unsplash)
photos
1/8 The Nintendo Switch is approaching its eighth anniversary, with rumours pointing to a new console release in 2025. While it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of great gaming to enjoy on the Switch. Here’s a list of standout games from 2024 to check out. (Unsplash)
Nintendo Switch games
Bakeru: This charming platformer has been underappreciated but is a must-play for fans of Nintendo 64-style 3D platformers. You play as Bakeru, a boy from the Tanuki clan. Armed with a taiko drum and transformation powers, you battle spirits across Japan, collecting themed souvenirs and tackling quirky challenges along the way. (Nintendo)
image caption
2/8 Bakeru: This charming platformer has been underappreciated but is a must-play for fans of Nintendo 64-style 3D platformers. You play as Bakeru, a boy from the Tanuki clan. Armed with a taiko drum and transformation powers, you battle spirits across Japan, collecting themed souvenirs and tackling quirky challenges along the way. (Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Zelda fans rejoice! For the first time, Zelda takes centre stage in her own adventure. With her special echo wand, she can capture and summon copies of objects and enemies to solve puzzles and defeat foes. The adorable art style adds a unique flair to this inventive take on the classic Zelda formula. (Nintendo)
image caption
3/8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Zelda fans rejoice! For the first time, Zelda takes centre stage in her own adventure. With her special echo wand, she can capture and summon copies of objects and enemies to solve puzzles and defeat foes. The adorable art style adds a unique flair to this inventive take on the classic Zelda formula. (Nintendo)
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This remastered GameCube classic has been reintroduced on the Switch with its beloved cast and engaging RPG gameplay. Players must use timing-based attacks while trying to keep the audience entertained during battles. The updated version brings this cult favourite to a new generation of players. (Nintendo)
image caption
4/8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This remastered GameCube classic has been reintroduced on the Switch with its beloved cast and engaging RPG gameplay. Players must use timing-based attacks while trying to keep the audience entertained during battles. The updated version brings this cult favourite to a new generation of players. (Nintendo)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Super Mario Party Jamboree:  Super Mario Party Jamboree adds fresh gameplay elements while preserving the fun. The buddy system lets players team up with characters who can assist or hinder them. Extra-large mini-games and a Pro variant make this an exciting addition to the Mario Party series. (Nintendo)
image caption
5/8 Super Mario Party Jamboree:  Super Mario Party Jamboree adds fresh gameplay elements while preserving the fun. The buddy system lets players team up with characters who can assist or hinder them. Extra-large mini-games and a Pro variant make this an exciting addition to the Mario Party series. (Nintendo)
Animal Well
Animal Well: A mysterious pixelated 2D platformer, Animal Well offers open-world exploration and Mario-like jumping puzzles. With no guides to follow, players must discover its secrets on their own, blending exploration with a sense of mystery that will keep players guessing. (Nintendo)
image caption
6/8 Animal Well: A mysterious pixelated 2D platformer, Animal Well offers open-world exploration and Mario-like jumping puzzles. With no guides to follow, players must discover its secrets on their own, blending exploration with a sense of mystery that will keep players guessing. (Nintendo)
Neva
Neva: Neva is an emotional indie title from the developer of Gris. Players care for a baby fox in a visually stunning world. The game’s emotional depth, especially for parents, offers a poignant experience sure to resonate with many. (Nintendo)
image caption
7/8 Neva: Neva is an emotional indie title from the developer of Gris. Players care for a baby fox in a visually stunning world. The game’s emotional depth, especially for parents, offers a poignant experience sure to resonate with many. (Nintendo)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: This 2024 release combines side-scrolling Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Despite Ubisoft’s decision to disband the development team, the game’s challenging combat, expansive world, and player-friendly tools- like pinned screenshots to the map, ensure it remains a standout title. (Nintendo)
image caption
8/8 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: This 2024 release combines side-scrolling Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Despite Ubisoft’s decision to disband the development team, the game’s challenging combat, expansive world, and player-friendly tools- like pinned screenshots to the map, ensure it remains a standout title. (Nintendo)
First Published Date: 30 Dec, 15:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets